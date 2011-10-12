NEW YORK, Oct 12 Privately held U.S. offshore wind power developer Deepwater Wind agreed to buy 6-megawatt wind turbines from German multinational Siemens ( SIEGn.DE ) for its Block Island wind farm off Rhode Island.

The 30-MW Block Island wind farm remains on track to be the nation's first offshore wind farm, the Providence, Rhode Island Deepwater said.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes in Rhode Island.

Deepwater, which has said the Block Island project would cost about $205 million, said Siemens will supply five of its new 6-MW turbines. This will be the first project anywhere in the world to use the giant turbines.

"The Siemens turbine is the future of offshore wind, and our partnership with Siemens is a huge advancement and advantage for the Block Island Wind Farm," William Moore, CEO of Deepwater Wind, said in a statement.

Siemens has more than 20 years of experience in offshore wind and more than 2,000 MW of installed capacity in European waters. There are no offshore wind farms in the United States.

Offshore wind farms have not been easy to build in the United States.

Cape Wind, another privately held U.S. offshore wind developer, proposed to build its 420-MW Cape Wind project in federal waters south of Cape Cod in 2001. It took the federal government until 2010 to finally approve of that project and it is still tied up in a fight with community groups opposed to seeing it built.

Deepwater wants to build the Block Island wind farm in Rhode Island state waters three miles southeast of Block Island. The project includes the turbines and a transmission cable connecting the island to the mainland grid for the first time.

UK-based energy company National Grid ( NG.L ), which owns utilities in New England, has already agreed to buy all of the output from the project under a 20-year power purchase agreement that has been approved by Rhode Island utility regulators and the state supreme court.

Deepwater said the Block Island project was scheduled to be in the construction phase in 2013 or 2014, but noted the timing was dependent on the permitting process and final turbine specifications. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)