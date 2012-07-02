July 2 Dominion Resources Inc closed on
the sale of the 515-megawatt (MW) State Line power plant in
Hammond, Indiana, to BTU Solutions of Sugar Land, Texas last
week, the Virginia power company said in a release.
BTU Solutions purchases, sells, refurbishes and demolishes
generation facilities. The company did not disclose the terms of
the sale in its statement last week.
Dominion announced in 2011 it would close the State Line
plant because it would be uneconomic to install environmental
controls to meet new federal air emissions standards with power
prices weaker due to lower natural gas prices and higher coal
prices.
State Line consisted of two coal-fired units that generated
enough electricity to power about 128,000 homes, using Powder
River Basin coal as its primary fuel. The power station ceased
operating on March 25, 2012.
