By Scott DiSavino
| April 25
April 25 U.S. power company Dominion Resources
Inc's CEO said on Thursday construction of several power
plants in Virginia was on schedule and on budget and expected to
enter service over the next few years to meet growing customer
demand for electricity.
"We continue to move forward on growth plans," Tom Farrell,
Dominion chief executive officer, said on the company's first
quarter earnings call.
He said the 1,329-megawatt (MW) Warren County three-on-one
combined cycle natural gas plant was expected to enter service
in late 2014.
Three-on-one means three combustion turbines and one steam
turbine.
All of the turbines and generators have been installed on
their foundations and the air cooled condenser and the three
steam generators are being erected, he said.
There are over 900 people presently employed at the site, he
said.
The Warren County project is located near Front Royal,
Virginia, about 70 miles west of Washington, DC, and is expected
to cost about $1.1 billion, the company has said.
In Brunswick County, Farrell said development of a proposed
plant continues. Brunswick is another three-on-one combined
cycle gas plant, similar in size and design to Warren County.
He said Dominion filed with Virginia utility regulators last
November and public hearings began this week. The company
expects a ruling from the regulators later this summer.
Farrell said the Virginia Department of Environmental
Quality on March 15 issued an air permit for the proposed
Brunswick plant.
Brunswick is expected to be in service in 2016, he said.
Farrell also said the conversion of Dominion's three 63-MW
coal-fired units at Altavista, Southampton and Hopewell from
coal to biomass is progressing on schedule.
He said engineering and procurement of all major equipment
has been completed and delivered to the sites and the first
biomass fuel deliveries arrived at Altavista in March.
All three conversion projects are expected to be operational
later this year, he said.
MERCHANT FLEET
In answer to a question about the future of Dominion's
merchant generating fleet, Farrell said, "The assets we have fit
well within our strategic plan."
"We want to maintain a stable, strong, relatively small
merchant power fleet in a localized region," Farrell said.
Merchant plants are those where the plant owner must recover
the cost of operating the plant from energy sales, not from rate
payers.
Dominion's remaining merchant plants include the 2,103-MW
Millstone nuclear plant in Connecticut, the 447-MW Manchester
Street gas/oil plant in Rhode Island and the 1,211-MW Fairless
gas plant in Pennsylvania.
Over the past year or so, Dominion has reduced the size of
its merchant fleet by shutting or selling several plants,
including State Line in Indiana, Salem Harbor and Brayton Point
in Massachusetts, and Kincaid and Elwood in Illinois.
Dominion also plans to shut its merchant Kewaunee nuclear
plant in Wisconsin over the next few weeks in part due to weak
power market conditions.