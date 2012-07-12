* Plant cost $1.8 billion, took four years to build
July 12 Virginia power company Dominion
Resources Inc's 585-megawatt Virginia City Hybrid Energy
Center coal and biomass-fired power plant in southwestern
Virginia entered commercial service earlier this week.
The company said in a release on Wednesday that the $1.8
billion project had been built within its budget and on schedule
after four years of construction.
Virginia City is one of only a few dozen coal-fired power
plants to enter service or be under construction in the United
States over the past few years due primarily to stricter
environmental rules and weak natural gas prices.
U.S. power companies have already announced plans to shut
more than 30,000 MW of coal-fired generation over the next few
years as cheap natural gas costs have reduced power prices. That
has made it uneconomical for generators to invest in the
environmental upgrades needed to keep their older coal units
compliant with the new regulations.
Virginia City is a circulating fluidized bed project that
uses coal, waste coal and biomass - waste wood - to generate
enough power for more than 146,000 homes at peak demand.
Dominion said Virginia City would help diversify its
generation mix to help keep power rates steady.
Power prices in Virginia average about 8.7 cents per
kilowatt hour, which is below the national average of 9.8 cents,
according to federal energy data.
Dominion said the project had employed nearly 2,400
construction workers at its peak and that it would employ 84 to
operate the plant.
The company said the energy center would pay more than $6
million per year in local taxes to St. Paul and Wise County over
the next decade and, according to a study, would generate more
than $250 million a year in economic activity for southwestern
Virginia now that it is on line.
PJM, the power grid operator serving more than 60 million
people in all or parts of 13 states including Virginia and the
District of Columbia, has projected that Dominion would need
4,000 MW of additional electricity by 2022 to meet the peak
demand from its customers.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)