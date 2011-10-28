* No environmental impact found to preclude new reactor
* DTE has not decided to build new reactor yet
* New reactor could cost about $8.5 billion
NEW YORK, Oct 28 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission (NRC) said Friday it was seeking public input on a
draft environmental impact statement for DTE's (DTE.N) proposed
new reactor at the Fermi nuclear power plant in Michigan.
In a release, the NRC said its staff found no environmental
impacts in its preliminary findings that would preclude the
commission from issuing a combined license (COL) for a new
reactor at Fermi.
Michigan-based power company DTE submitted its new reactor
application to the NRC in September 2008, requesting a license
to build and operate an Economic Simplified Boiling Water
Reactor (ESBWR) at Fermi next to its existing reactor about 25
miles northeast of Toledo, Ohio.
General Electric (GE.N) and Hitachi's (6501.T) nuclear
venture submitted an application with the NRC to certify the
1,500-megawatt ESBWR design in August 2005.
The NRC has said it would get to the certification of the
ESBWR after it finishes the certification of Westinghouse
Electric's AP1000 amended reactor design because Southern
(SO.N) and Scana (SCG.N) are already building AP1000s at sites
in Georgia and South Carolina.
Westinghouse Electric is majority owned by Japanese
multinational Toshiba (6502.T).
The NRC has said it expects to decide on the certification
of the amended AP1000 by the end of the year before moving onto
the construction and operation licenses for Southern's and
Scana's reactors.
DTE spokesman Scott Simons told Reuters the company has not
yet decided to build the new reactor but is pursuing the
combined license.
DTE has said it would base its decision to build the new
reactor on the utility's need for more generation and whether
it makes economic sense when compared to other generating
resources, like natural gas, which is faster and much cheaper
to build.
It would cost about $8.5 billion to build the reactor,
based on industry estimates. A similar sized gas plant would
cost about $1.5 billion. Nuclear reactors are base load plants
that run around the clock, while gas plants usually run when
demand is higher.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)