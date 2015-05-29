May 29 Illinois has asked the federal energy
regulator to investigate whether Dynegy Inc manipulated
a power auction and to block $113 million in expected
overcharges from that auction for the coming year, the regulator
said on Friday.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission posted a complaint
on its website from Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan. The
complaint sought to block the results of the auction and change
the rules of future auctions by the regional power grid operator
so rates can be set more fairly.
The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which
operates the power grid in central and southern Illinois, uses
the auction to help ensure the system has enough generating
resources to meet expected demand.
The charges will hit Illinois consumers who buy electric
supply through Ameren Illinois, the local delivery service
provider and a unit of St Louis-based power company Ameren Corp
.
Dynegy said in a statement on Friday, "MISO's Independent
Market Monitor has publicly stated that 'the auction results are
reliable and participants' behavior was in line with all tariff
rules and procedures.'"
"The company follows and respects all the rules, tariffs,
and obligations in the markets and areas where we operate,"
Dynegy said.
Madigan said the results of the MISO's 2015-2016 auction for
the Illinois zone would increase the price of capacity from
$16.75 per megawatt-day in the 2014-2015 period to $150 per
MW-day for the 2015-2016 period.
That is more than 40 times the highest capacity price ($3.48
per MW-day) in the other eight MISO zones, and would add around
$11 on average to monthly residential bills starting June 1.
MISO operates the power grid in parts of 15 U.S. states from
Louisiana to Minnesota and the province of Manitoba in Canada.
Madigan said the capacity price increase occurred in part
because the power supply in the MISO Illinois zone is highly
concentrated. She noted that Dynegy now owns more than 50
percent of the capacity available in the zone, since FERC
allowed the company to acquire generation from Ameren in 2013.
Dynegy acquired 3,152 megawatts of power generation in the
MISO Illinois zone from Ameren in December 2013. At that time,
the company already had control over 2,980 MW of capacity in the
zone, according to Madigan's complaint.
Dynegy said it "offered all of its megawatts into the
auction with no physical or economic withholding in accordance
with MISO tariffs."
MISO said it was reviewing the complaint and will respond in
the FERC proceeding.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)