Nov 2 Smaller U.S. utilities Edison
International , CenterPoint Energy and Allete Inc
forecast strong profits for this year, joining their
bigger peers in signalling a pick-up in industrial activity.
Industrial production in the United States rose in
September, and a gauge of manufacturing in New York State
pointed to a stabilization last month, indicating the factory
sector will continue to prop up any economic recovery.
California-based Edison, which supplies electricity and
natural gas, raised its core earnings forecast to $2.9-$3.0 per
share, from $2.60-$2.90 previously.
Power firms CenterPoint and Allete see full-year earnings at
the top end of their prior outlook.
All three posted third-quarter profits that outperformed
Wall Street estimates as their customer bases grew and tariff
rates were increased.
CenterPoint shares rose as much as 6 percent to $21.47, a
9-1/2-year high, on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange,
while Allete stock was up around 2 percent at $39.09, and Edison
rose 0.5 percent to $40.26.
Minnesota-based Allete said its bigger industrial customers
were expected to operate at near full-production levels for the
remainder of the year -- good for power usage.
Last month, bigger utilities such as American Electric Power
reported higher quarterly profits on increased
industrial volumes.
