HOUSTON, May 8 Workers have plugged more than 1,300 worn tubes inside four giant steam generators at the San Onofre nuclear station in California, the company said on its website on Tuesday.

One or both units at the 2,150-megawatt operated by Edison International's Southern California Edison (SCE) utility may be shut this summer, straining the company's ability to meet its customers' power needs and raising the possibility of rolling blackouts as temperatures climb and power use rises.

The reactors have been shut since January following the discovery of premature tube wear in steam generators made by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and installed within the past two years.

A total of 510 tubes have been plugged in Unit 2 and 807 tubes in Unit 3, SCE said, well below the number that would impair either reactor's output.

It was unclear if the utility has completed the process and SCE officials did not return calls seeking comment.

The utility has blamed accelerated tube wear on vibration that allows the tubes to rub against each other and support structures inside the steam generators.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said San Onofre's tube degradation was serious enough that the company must identify the root cause and find ways to manage it before seeking NRC approval to restart either unit.

On Monday, NRC Chairman Gregory Jaczko took the unusual step to squelch talk of a summer restart for either San Onofre reactor.

"We have yet to receive the utility's written response documenting their completion of actions described in the March 27 confirmatory action letter, so any discussion of a date for the restart of Unit 2 or Unit 3 is clearly premature," Jaczko said in a statement. He toured San Onofre in early April.

SCE said it plans to submit its response to the NRC "in the coming weeks," but further NRC review will be necessary after that.

While San Onofre's location halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego is critical to the grid to import electricity into Southern California this summer, the nuclear watchdog will not rush its process to determine when the units restart, an NRC spokesman said.

"We are strictly a safety regulator," said Victor Dricks of the NRC's regional office in Texas.

The NRC wants SCE to determine the cause and to establish a process to inspect both steam generators between scheduled refueling outages.

SCE said it is developing both short-term interim options and long-term options to address the tube wear.

One option would be to operate the reactors at reduced output, between 50 percent and 80 percent, for several months, then to shut the units to inspect for further tube damage.

SCE said 19 percent of the power its nearly 5 million customers use comes from its share of the San Onofre station and a 16-percent stake in the three-unit Palo Verde station in Arizona.

SCE has estimated the San Onofre repair bill at between $55 million and $65 million. The utility spent $30 million in the first quarter to replace the output from the two reactors.

Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric unit owns 20 percent of the San Onofre station and the City of Riverside, California, has less than a 2 percent stake. (Reporting By Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)