HOUSTON, April 3 Southern California Edison
officials are pushing nuclear regulators to review changes to
the operating license of one of its shuttered San Onofre nuclear
reactors to get the generator operating at reduced output
sometime in June.
SCE, a unit of Edison International, has been
working for months to gain approval from the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission to restart San Onofre's damaged Unit 2
reactor, citing a need for the plant to bolster grid reliability
in Southern California when power demand climbs with warmer
weather and increased air conditioning use.
SCE officials on Wednesday told NRC staff they will decide
within a week whether to submit a license amendment request to
allow the utility to operate Unit 2 at no more than 70 percent
of its 1,170-megawatt capacity for a period of five months
before shutting it to inspect for additional wear on damaged
tubes within the reactor's steam generators.
The NRC staff made no commitment to meet SCE's timeline and
given the license amendment process which includes a 30-day
public comment period and possibly a public hearing, it appears
unlikely the NRC will act in SCE's requested timeframe.
"We will take whatever time we need," said Douglas Broaddus,
chief of the NRC's San Onofre special projects branch division.
Michele Evans, an NRC director in the office of nuclear
reactor regulation, said a public meeting will be scheduled in
California in May or June, closer to the time the agency is
prepared to issue a decision on whether San Onofre 2 can be
restarted safely.
Both San Onofre nuclear units have been shut since January
2012 following a small radioactive steam leak at Unit 3 which
indicated a serious problem with accelerated degradation of
tubes in the units' brand new steam generators manufactured by
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
The NRC staff and SCE have disagreed on whether the
utility's plan to operate the reactor at 70 percent power
complies with its operating license.
Loss of San Onofre's output has strained southern
California's power grid.
California's power grid operator, while saying it is
prepared for a second summer with no output from the plant, has
warned that it will rely heavily on voluntary conservation to
avoid rolling outages.
NRC officials said any license amendment review will run in
tandem with the agency's ongoing evaluation of SCE's restart
plan. Granting of the license amendment will not guarantee a
restart, NRC officials said.
SCE operates San Onofre for its owners: SCE (78.21 percent),
Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric (20 percent)
and the city of Riverside (1.79 percent).