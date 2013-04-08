HOUSTON, April 8 Southern California Edison,
operator of the damaged San Onofre nuclear station in
California, submitted a license amendment request late last week
to speed efforts to gain regulatory approval to restart one
reactor in June, the company said on Monday.
SCE, a unit of Edison International, wants to
operate Unit 2 at 70 percent power for five months as a way to
prevent additional degradation of thousands of tubes inside the
unit's two steam generators.
Both San Onofre nuclear units have been shut since January
2012 following a small radioactive steam leak at Unit 3 which
indicated a serious problem with accelerated degradation of
tubes in the units' brand new steam generators manufactured by
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
The utility has asked the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to
act on the amendment by the end of May to allow the restart
process to begin by June 1. SCE said it wants the unit to be
available to bolster grid reliability in Southern California
when power demand climbs with warmer weather and increased air
conditioning use.
SCE operates San Onofre for its owners: SCE (78.21 percent),
Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric (20 percent)
and the city of Riverside (1.79 percent).