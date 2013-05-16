By Eileen O'Grady

HOUSTON May 16 Critics of the damaged San Onofre nuclear plant in California urged federal regulators on Thursday to reject an effort by a unit of Edison International to accelerate a review process needed to determine if the reactor is safe to operate this summer.

In filings with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Friends of the Earth and the Natural Resources Defense Council repeated calls for a full public hearing allowing cross-examination of expert witnesses before the NRC makes a decision on whether Southern California Edison's (SCE) plan to restart San Onofre Unit 2 is safe.

Both reactors at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear station, halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, have been shut since January 2012 following discovery of a serious problem with accelerated degradation of thousands of tightly paced tubes inside the units' new steam generators.

Loss of the plant's output has kept wholesale power prices in California high and strained the Southern California grid.

The U.S. electric reliability group warned on Thursday that a prolonged or extreme heat wave could lead to local power outages in San Diego and the Los Angeles basin.

Despite such warnings, some elected officials in Southern California and U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer have called for more public input into the NRC process.

Whether the NRC holds a formal public hearing before the unit can restart or a limited hearing some time after a potential restart has become a focus of the debate.

"The best way to ensure transparency and to address questions about the condition of the plant and the safety issues that have been raised is to conduct a comprehensive public hearing prior to any decision on whether to restart (San Onofre 2) at any power level," Toni Atkins who represents the San Diego area in the California Assembly said in a comment to the NRC.

SCE seeks NRC approval to restart San Onofre 2 as soon as this summer.

To speed that process, the company is seeking a narrow license amendment from the NRC that would avoid a lengthy public hearing and allow the unit to operate at a reduced rate for five months, then shut it down to inspect it for further tube damage.

Separately, the NRC is reviewing SCE's restart plan which must also be approved before the unit can operate.

Friends of the Earth said this week's ruling by an independent nuclear panel calling for a full hearing bolstered its request.

The panel of judges "made clear that Edison's restart plan violates the terms of San Onofre's operating license," action that would trigger a formal hearing, FOE said in a statement.

The NRC said it is considering ramifications of the judges' decision which can be appealed or reviewed by NRC commissioners.

The Orange County Business Council told the NRC it supports the San Onofre license amendment and urged the agency to not let "the process get mired by politics and special interests."

NRC Chairman Allison Macfarlane assured Boxer in an April 26 letter that the "NRC recognizes the importance of providing opportunities for the public to be engaged in these matters."

Macfarlane cited a 90-minute period during an April 3 meeting of NRC staff and utility officials where callers were allowed to express both support for the restart and to air safety concerns, but few questions were answered.

Macfarlane told Boxer that the NRC would not decide on the license amendment until mid-June when a filing deadline expires.

Late last month, Edison Chief Executive Ted Craver told analysts that if the NRC does not allow Unit 2 to restart, SCE may decide later this year to retire one or both of the reactors.

"It's not unusual to see an agency under pressure have a hearing because they think it's the right thing to do," said Christine Tezak, managing director of research at ClearView Energy Partners in Washington. "What's not clear is whether or not it pushes the decision date beyond the threshold of the company."

On Thursday, the anti-nuclear groups also submitted an analysis from nuclear experts to demonstrate that SCE has ignored safety hazards at San Onofre.

SCE operates San Onofre and owns a 78-percent stake in the plant. Sempra Energy's San Diego utility owns 20 percent and the city of Riverside holds a small stake.