* Midwest Gen to shut Fisk plant in 2012, Crawford in 2014
* Companies have said 30,000 MW of coal power to be shut
Feb 29 Midwest Generation, a unit of
California power company Edison International, has
agreed to shut two coal-fired power plants in Chicago, the
company said on Wednesday.
Over the past few years, power companies have announced
plans to shut or retire more than 30,000 megawatts (MW) of
coal-fired generation due to proposed more stringent federal
environmental regulations, weak power market conditions and
record switching from coal to natural gas-fired generators as
gas prices hold near 10-year lows.
"Conditions in the wholesale power market simply do not give
us a path for continuing to invest in further retrofits at these
two facilities," said Pedro Pizarro, president of Midwest
Generation's parent, Edison Mission Group.
Midwest Generation will shut the 326-MW Fisk plant by the
end of the year and the 532-MW Crawford plant in 2014, the
company said. The two units at the Crawford plant entered
service in 1958 and 1961. The one unit still operating at Fisk
entered service in 1968.
Also on Wednesday, U.S. power generator GenOn Energy Inc
said it would shut seven coal-fired plants in Ohio and
Pennsylvania.
An agreement to shut the Chicago plants was worked out
between Midwest Generation, city leaders and community groups
such as the Clean Power Coalition which includes the Sierra
Club.
The Sierra Club said Midwest Generation still has four coal
plants in Illinois and it expects the company "will be making
critical decisions in the next several months with whether to
make risky investments in retrofitting these old coal plants or
choose to set retirement dates and invest in clean energy."
The retirements are subject to approval by the grid
operator, PJM Interconnection, which will determine whether the
loss of the units jeopardizes the reliability of the grid.
