March 23 California utility regulators approved Southern California Edison's (SCE) previously announced sale of its interest in the Four Corners coal-fired power plant in New Mexico, ending the company's ownership in coal-fired generation.

California has some of the toughest greenhouse gas and renewable energy requirements in the United States. To meet those rules, the state's utilities are buying more power from wind and solar projects and shedding older fossil-fired units.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) required SCE, a unit of California energy company Edison International , to sell its interest in coal-fired power plants by 2016.

"With today's decision, we close a chapter in California for our regulated utilities and their ownership interest in coal-fired generation facilities," CPUC President Michael Peevey said in a statement.

SCE owns a 48 percent share in the 770-megawatt Units 4 and 5 at Four Corners, which is operated by Arizona Public Service (APS). APS is a unit of Arizona energy company Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

SCE agreed to sell its share in Four Corners to APS. (Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Philip Barbara)