BOLOGNA, Italy, June 4 China Three Gorges, the
largest single shareholder of Portuguese utility Energias de
Portugal (EDP), is ready to make a major investment
outside Portugal in the coming days, EDP's chief executive said
on Tuesday.
EDP CEO Antonio Mexia said the investment was part of an
agreement with China Three Gorges for the Chinese utility to
invest 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in EDP's wind power farms
by 2015.
China Three Gorges' acquisition of a 49 percent stake in the
Portuguese unit of EDP's wind energy arm EDP Renovaveis (EDPR)
for 359 million euros in December 2012 was the first
operation under that agreement.
"For the next investment, we will diversify geographies,"
Mexia told Reuters on the sidelines of the Eurelectric utilities
conference, adding that China Three Gorges and EDP were looking
at South America and Europe.
($1 = 0.7675 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)