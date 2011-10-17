* NY Gov. wants Indian Point shut in 2013 and 2015
* Entergy wants to run reactors for another 20 years
* NRC to take years to decide on new reactor licenses
NEW YORK, Oct 17 Two environmental groups said
they will reveal new information about the safety of the giant
2,065-megawatt Indian Point nuclear power plant in New York and
discuss some options to replace the plant if it is shut.
The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and
Riverkeeper said they will be "revealing new information about
the risks associated with an emergency at Indian Point," which
is located about 45 miles north of Midtown Manhattan.
One New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants the reactors to
shut when their licenses expire in 2013 and 2015 due in part to
his concerns for safety in having two reactors in the New York
metropolitan area, which is home to about 19 million people.
Entergy (ETR.N), the second biggest nuclear power operator
in the United States and Indian Point's owner, want to run the
plant running for another 20 years after the original 40-year
operating licenses expire.
Officials at Entergy were not immediately available for
comment.
The staff at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)
has already determined the two reactors at the nuclear plant
are safe to run for another 20 years.
But it will likely take years before the NRC commissioners
decide whether to renew the reactors' licenses. Fist, the
agency's judicial board, the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board
(ASLB), must hear numerous contentions opposed to the
relicensing and expected appeals before the commissioners get
to make the final decision.
New York depends on Indian Point for about 25 percent of
the power used in New York City and Westchester County, where
the plant is located. It can produce enough power to supply
about two million homes.
The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), which
operates the state's power grid, has already said the shutdown
of Indian Point would leave the city vulnerable to blackouts
and other reliability problems.
New York's power company, Consolidated Edison (ED.N), has
warned the shutdown of Indian Point would boost the already
high cost of power in the Big Apple.
Power prices in New York are already among the highest in
the nation. The average retail price of power in New York is
about 15.5 cents per kilowatt hour versus 9.8 cents for the
national average.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York)