BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries acquires Package Concierge Inc
* Gibraltar acquires Package Concierge Inc to accelerate presence in rapidly growing package delivery locker market
HOUSTON, July 9 A panel of administrative judges on Tuesday urged Texas utility regulators to reject Entergy Corp's plan to divest its electric transmission assets to ITC Holdings Corp.
The recommendation, which is subject to review by the Texas Public Utility Commission, could damage Entergy's effort to complete the transfer of grid operations in four states in a deal valued at $1.78 billion.
The transaction has received approval from federal regulators, but regulators in several states have questioned whether the plan would increase transmission rates for Entergy customers without providing sufficient benefits.
* Pershing Gold announces completion of the environmental permitting process for the Relief Canyon mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seadrill faces debt-to-equity conversion; Chapter 11 beckons