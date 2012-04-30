HOUSTON, April 30 Entergy Corp's Texas
utility filed an application with state regulators on Monday
seeking to transfer control of high-voltage transmission assets
in the state to the Midwest Independent Transmission System
Operator (MISO) by December 2013.
Entergy's application with the Public Utility Commission of
Texas is the last filing by its utilities in Arkansas, Louisiana
and Mississippi to seek permission to join MISO, an 11-state
independent regional grid operator based in Indiana.
No state regulator has yet approved the change.
Entergy Texas President Joe Domino said joining the larger
grid organization should save Entergy's 400,000 Texas customers
up to $225 million over a decade.
"We spent more than two years carefully reviewing and
analyzing all of our options, culminating in our determination
that MISO membership would provide the greatest benefits to our
customers," Domino said in a statement.
If approved, MISO would assume control of transmission
planning, dispatch of generation offered to MISO's markets and
manage grid congestion on Entergy's system.
Entergy's action to seek membership the MISO regional
transmission operator (RTO) emerged in the last two years after
several aborted efforts and with the growing insistence of state
and federal regulators.
The move also follows the October 2010 disclosure that
Entergy was cooperating with a U.S. Department of Justice civil
investigation of its competitive practices, including its
transmission system practices.
Entergy said MISO membership will lead to savings of up to
$1.4 billion over a decade.
Last week, Entergy Chairman J. Wayne Leonard said joining
MISO "is critical" to Entergy's next step, spinning off its
transmission operation to ITC Holdings Corp.
"Joining MISO is an incremental step in improving our
business model, but the ITC transaction is transformational,
offering customers and other stakeholders the opportunity to
benefit from complete independence, the advantages of scale and
at the same time, greater focus," Leonard told analysts on a
call.
Leonard said he hopes to have regulatory approval in all
four states early in the fourth quarter. The Texas PUC has 180
days to consider Entergy Texas' request.
Entergy needs approval from each state regulator to join an
RTO to advance the ITC deal, according to ITC officials.
Earlier this month, federal regulators approved a
cost-allocation plan that allows Entergy's customers to pay only
for transmission upgrades that benefit them.
(Reporting By Eileen O'Grady in Houston; editing by Andre
Grenon)