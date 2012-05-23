HOUSTON May 23 Louisiana regulators on Wednesday voted to approve a transfer of control of Entergy Corp's high-voltage transmission assets in the state to the Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO), an 11-state independent regional grid operator.

New Orleans-based Entergy, which for years resisted the trend to relinquish control of its transmission grid, is now working to join MISO by December 2013.

Similar applications have been filed by its utility units in Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas to join MISO. The Louisiana Public Service Commission is the first to take action on Entergy's move to MISO.

The company said customers of Entergy Louisiana and Entergy Gulf States could save between $430 million and $575 million in the first decade after joining MISO through more efficient buying and selling of electricity in MISO's larger power market.

Overall, Entergy said MISO membership will lead to savings of up to $1.4 billion over a decade across all its utilities.

If approved by the four states, MISO would assume control of transmission planning, dispatch of generation offered to MISO's markets and manage grid congestion on Entergy's system.

Entergy's action to seek membership the MISO regional transmission operator (RTO) emerged in the last two years after several aborted efforts and with the growing insistence of state and federal regulators.

The move also follows the October 2010 disclosure that Entergy was cooperating with a U.S. Department of Justice civil investigation of its competitive practices, including its transmission system practices.

RTO membership is also key to Entergy's proposal to spin off its transmission operation to ITC Holdings Corp.

Entergy needs approval from each state regulator to join an RTO to advance the ITC deal, according to ITC officials. (Reporting By Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)