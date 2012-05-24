(Repeats to additional subscribers; headline and text
unchanged)
* Louisiana first of four state commissions to act on MISO
proposal
* Commission retains right to reconsider move under various
conditions
HOUSTON, May 23 Louisiana regulators voted on
Wednesday to approve a transfer of control of Entergy Corp's
high-voltage transmission assets in the state to the
Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO), a move
being closely watched by regulators in Arkansas, Texas and
Mississippi.
New Orleans-based Entergy, which for years resisted the
trend to relinquish control of its transmission grid, is now
working to join the 11-state MISO organization by December 2013.
Similar applications have been filed by Entergy utility
units in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.
The Louisiana Public Service Commission was the first to act
on Entergy's request to join MISO and its approval came with a
number of conditions.
The commission vote "is a major step forward for electric
customers throughout Louisiana," Todd Hillman, a MISO executive
in charge of the Entergy integration process, said in a
statement. "The overwhelming support from stakeholders
demonstrates our commitment to work with parties to listen and
address concerns."
The company said customers of Entergy Louisiana and Entergy
Gulf States could save $430 million to $575 million in the first
decade after joining MISO through more efficient buying and
selling of electricity in MISO's larger power market.
"Joining MISO is expected to reduce costs and improve
reliability for our customers," said Bill Mohl, president of the
two Entergy utilities in Louisiana.
Overall, Entergy said MISO membership will lead to savings
of up to $1.4 billion over a decade for its 2.8 million
customers in four states.
The five-member Louisiana commission retained the right to
re-examine Wednesday's decision if regulators in Arkansas or any
other state rejects Entergy's move to MISO, if major changes are
made to MISO's governance rules and depending on the outcome of
several cases pending at the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission.
If approved by all four states, MISO would assume control of
transmission planning, dispatch of generation offered to MISO's
markets and manage grid congestion on Entergy's system.
Entergy's move to join MISO came in the last two years at
the growing insistence of state regulators and FERC. The
agencies had been bombarded with complaints from independent
power producers trying to sell power outside Entergy's
transmission area and smaller utilities seeking to import
cheaper power using the Entergy grid.
The move also follows the October 2010 disclosure that
Entergy was cooperating with a U.S. Department of Justice civil
investigation of its competitive practices, including its
transmission system practices.
RTO membership is also key to Entergy's proposal to spin off
its transmission operation to ITC Holdings Corp.
Entergy needs approval from each state regulator to join an
RTO to advance the ITC deal, according to ITC officials.
(Reporting By Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by David
Gregorio and Richard Chang)