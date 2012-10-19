* Texas wants Entergy out of generation pact with sister
utilities
* Entergy's move to MISO a precursor to grid spin-off
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, Oct 19 Texas utility regulators on
Friday tentatively agreed to allow Entergy Corp to join
the Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO), but
only if Entergy meets several strict conditions.
New Orleans-based Entergy is working to gain regulatory
approval to transfer control of its high-voltage transmission
system to MISO as a prerequisite to its plan to spin off its
transmission business to ITC Holdings Corp in a $1.78
billion transaction.
Overall, Entergy said MISO membership will lead to savings
of up to $1.4 billion over a decade for its 2.8 million
customers, but it is having a tough time convincing regulators
in four states and the City Council of New Orleans to go along.
If approved by those regulators and the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission (FERC), MISO will take control of
Entergy's transmission planning, dispatch of generation offered
into MISO's markets and manage grid congestion in late 2013.
In Texas, Entergy's utility reached a settlement with
several parties, but Public Utility Commissioner Kenneth
Anderson was not satisfied with several provisions in the
agreement.
Anderson, who said he favors utility membership in an
independent regional transmission organization (RTO), said the
savings expected under MISO might not reach Entergy Texas
customers while the utility remains subject to a long-term
agreement to share generation resources with other Entergy
utilities.
The "Entergy System Agreement" has been a point of
contention for years in Louisiana and Arkansas. Entergy Arkansas
and Entergy Mississippi are dropping out of the agreement.
Citing confidential filings in the case, Anderson said
expenses under the system agreement "are really big numbers."
The settlement "falls way short of giving Entergy Texas the
benefits of today's market," Anderson said. "There is plenty of
information in the record that going to MISO while part of the
system agreement is not in the public interest."
Before giving Entergy a green light to join MISO, the
commission will require Entergy Corp. officials to commit to
work to remove Entergy Texas from the system agreement and to
speed up the exit process which now takes eight years.
Texas will also condition its approval on a final resolution
between MISO and FERC on the allocation of transmission revenue
rights, an issue Anderson said is critical due to existing
congestion on the Entergy grid.
Anderson said that while MISO has been working with
stakeholders on the issue, he wants to make sure the outcome
satisfies parties that signed the Texas settlement.
"This is a major stumbling block," said Anderson, recently
re-elected president of the Entergy Regional State Committee
which represents state commissions that regulate Entergy's
utilities.
Without the conditions, Anderson said he was prepared to
convince his colleagues to reject the settlement and deny
Entergy's move to MISO.
The commission is expected to take final action by the end
of the month.
Entergy's move to join an RTO came in the last three years
at the growing insistence of its many regulators who had
received complaints over the years from independent power
producers trying to sell power outside Entergy's transmission
area and smaller utilities seeking to import cheaper power using
the Entergy grid.
The move also follows the October 2010 disclosure that
Entergy was cooperating with a U.S. Department of Justice civil
investigation of its competitive practices, including its
transmission system practices.
Louisiana regulators approved Entergy's move to MISO in May,
but retained the right to re-examine its decision based on
action by other states.
Arkansas regulators have also put conditions on Entergy's
application which is still under review.
Meanwhile, Entergy and ITC are moving forward to gain
regulatory approval of the spin off.
Parties signing the settlement in Texas included a trade
group for large industrial companies, the East Texas Electric
Cooperatives, NRG Energy, which operates power plants in
Louisiana; Southwestern Public Service Co, a unit of Xcel Energy
, and a coalition of cities served by Entergy Texas.