HOUSTON Oct 26 Arkansas regulators on Friday gave conditional approval to allow Entergy Corp to join the Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO), a key decision being watched by other states that oversee Entergy's utility operations.

The order from the Arkansas Public Service Commission came a day after Texas regulators gave Entergy the go-ahead to transfer control of its 15,000-mile, high-voltage transmission system to MISO as a prerequisite to its plan to spin off its transmission business to ITC Holdings Corp in a $1.78 billion transaction.

Entergy still needs approval from federal regulators along with the Mississippi utility commission and the City Council of New Orleans to join MISO.

Membership in MISO will lead to savings of up to $1.4 billion over a decade for Entergy's 2.8 million customers in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas, the company has said.

If approved, MISO would take control of Entergy's transmission planning, dispatch of generation offered into MISO's markets and manage grid congestion in late 2013.