* Three states have approved Entergy's membership in MISO
* MISO move a precursor for transfer to ITC Holdings
HOUSTON Oct 26 Arkansas regulators gave
conditional approval on Friday to allow Entergy Corp to
join the Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator
(MISO), a key decision being watched by other states that
oversee its utility operations.
The order from the Arkansas Public Service Commission came a
day after Texas regulators gave Entergy the go-ahead to transfer
control of its 15,000-mile, high-voltage transmission system to
MISO as a prerequisite to its plan to spin off its transmission
business to ITC Holdings Corp in a $1.78 billion
transaction.
Entergy Chief Executive Wayne Leonard has said he wants to
divest the transmission business because the significant
investment needed in coming years will be a drain on Entergy's
finances as it bolsters its generation business.
The Arkansas commission said Entergy and MISO "either
complied or substantially complied" with 19 conditions outlined
in an August order.
"Today is a major step forward for electric customers
throughout Arkansas and all of the Entergy service area," MISO
President John R. Bear said in a release.
The commission said Entergy Arkansas can move forward to
integrate its grid into MISO, but withheld final approval until
MISO confirms governance rule changes that give state regulators
additional authority.
The ability of state regulators to act on rate changes made
at the federal level was a key sticking point.
Entergy still needs approval from federal regulators along
with the Mississippi utility commission and the City Council of
New Orleans to join MISO by late 2013.
Membership in MISO will lead to savings of up to $1.4
billion over 10 years for Entergy's 2.8 million customers in
Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas, Entergy has said.
Because access to Entergy's power grid in Arkansas is
critical to passing savings from MISO's "Day 2" market to all
Entergy utilities, state regulators have watched the
long-running Arkansas proceeding carefully.
Louisiana regulators approved Entergy's request in May, but
retained the right to re-examine its decision based on action by
other states.
An official with the Southwest Power Pool, another regional
grid organization that competed with MISO to attract Entergy,
said he was "surprised and disappointed" by the PSC's action.
The agency's conditional approval "appears to set a lesser
standard than that placed upon other Arkansas utilities when
they joined SPP, specifically the required governance that
ensures ratepayers are protected through express authority
delegated to state commissioners," SPP President Nick Brown said
in a release.
Brown also warned that Entergy's move to MISO "will create a
seam that will be difficult to manage and ripe for litigation as
has been the case with MISO's eastern seams."
Entergy's move to join an RTO came at the insistence of
regulators, who received complaints over the years from
independent power producers trying to sell energy outside
Entergy's transmission area, and from smaller utilities seeking
to import cheaper power using the Entergy grid.
The move also follows the October 2010 disclosure that
Entergy was cooperating with a U.S. Department of Justice civil
investigation into its competitive practices, including its
transmission system practices.
Meanwhile, Entergy and ITC are moving forward to gain
regulatory approval of the spin off and merger.