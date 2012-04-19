* Federal regulators approve cost allocation plan

April 19 U.S. federal energy regulators on Thursday approved a power transmission cost allocation plan that will allow Louisiana-based power company Entergy Corp's four-state Gulf Coast transmission system to join the Midwest power grid.

Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO) said in a release the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) decision will allow Entergy's customers to pay only for transmission projects that benefit them.

"This decision by FERC puts customers in the Entergy region one step closer to realizing significant benefits from MISO membership," MISO President and CEO John Bear said in the release.

Paying only for transmission upgrades that impact the Entergy territory helps creates the savings for Entergy customers, a concern raised by state regulators.

Bear said the ruling addresses "any uncertainty and doubt around Entergy's proposal to join MISO."

Entergy decided to integrate its transmission system in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas into the 11-state MISO power grid in April 2011.

The move comes at the insistence of Entergy's state regulators and follows a decade of complaints from independent power producers trying to sell power and from utilities seeking to import cheaper power from outside the Entergy system.

All of Entergy's utilities, with the exception of Entergy Texas, have filed for approval from state regulators to transfer control of transmission assets to MISO by the end of 2013, but no states have approved the transfer.

Entergy Texas is expected to make its filing by the end of month or in early May.

To integrate Entergy's Gulf Coast transmission system into the Midwest power grid, MISO will have to use some transmission lines in the neighboring Southwest Power Pool (SPP) grid.

SPP had wanted Entergy to join its grid and has since opposed Entergy's integration into the MISO.

SPP operates the power grid in all or parts of nine states, including Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Separately, Entergy in December 2011 agreed to sell its transmission system to Michigan-based power transmission company ITC Holdings Corp. ITC operates power systems in both MISO and SPP and has stayed out of the Entergy-MISO-SPP battle.

Entergy must have state approval to join a grid operator to complete the ITC deal, according to ITC officials. (Reporting By Scott DiSavino in New York and Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Bernard Orr and Bob Burgdorfer)