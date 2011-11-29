* Arkansas regulators rule that Entergy RTO move prudent

HOUSTON Nov 28 Entergy Corp's (ETR.N) Arkansas utility on Monday filed an application with state regulators seeking to transfer control of high-voltage transmission assets in the state to the Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO) by December 2013.

The move follows similar filings by Entergy's three utilities in Louisiana to join the 12-state independent regional grid operator based in Indiana. Entergy Texas and Entergy Mississippi are expected to follow suit by year end.

Separately, MISO moved Monday to revise its federal tariff to pave the way for Entergy's membership.

MISO must revise its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-approved tariff to allow Entergy to pay only for costly transmission projects that benefit Entergy customers rather than all MISO projects.

"The filing seeks to achieve an equitable and balanced outcome for the current MISO membership and for Entergy," said JoAnn Thompson of the MISO owners committee.

Entergy's action to seek membership in a regional transmission operator (RTO) emerged in the last two years, after several aborted efforts.

It comes at the growing insistence of state and federal regulators following a decade of complaints from independent power producers trying to sell power and from utilities seeking to import cheaper power from outside the Entergy grid system.

The move also follows the October 2010 disclosure that Entergy was cooperating with a U.S. Department of Justice civil investigation of its competitive practices, including its transmission system practices.

Entergy said earlier this year it would seek to join MISO after determining that total benefits of MISO membership of $1 billion to $1.4 billion over a decade were superior to that of joining the Southwest Power Pool, another regional grid operator with which Entergy has been affiliated for many years. [ID:nN1E7641Y9]

An October ruling by Arkansas regulators that Entergy's participation in any RTO would be prudent overcame a "big hurdle," Entergy Chief Executive Wayne Leonard told analysts earlier this month because state regulators have been reluctant to give up control they hold over transmission activity to FERC, Leonard said.

Entergy said participation in MISO's wholesale market will save its 697,000 Arkansas customers between $170 million and $228 million over 10 years, or at least $244 per customer.

Entergy said joining MISO will also benefit Entergy Arkansas in 2013 when it pulls out of the Entergy System Agreement, federal pact that equalizes generation and transmission costs among all Entergy companies.

Enforcement of the 2005 agreement has required payments from Arkansas to Entergy's other companies for the past five years and prompted the utility to withdraw from the plan.

Hugh McDonald, Entergy Arkansas president, said the move to MISO is "monumental."

"It provides the answer to a commitment we made to customers in 2005 to terminate Entergy Arkansas' participation in a contract that simply created too much uncertainty and litigation risk for our customers and company," McDonald said in a release.

In Louisiana, Entergy said savings from MISO's increased market size and efficiency would range from $430 million to $575 million over 10 years, or about $430 per customer. [ID:nN18104960] (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Gary Hill)