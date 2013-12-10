METALS-London copper supported by dollar, supply concerns
* Coming Up: U.S. Factory orders Jan at 1500 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
HOUSTON Dec 10 The Mississippi Public Service Commission on Tuesday voted to deny Entergy Corp's deal to divest its transmission operation to ITC Holdings in a transaction valued at $1.78 billion.
The transaction is a spin-off and merger of Entergy's 15,400-mile transmission network serving parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
The deal has been approved by federal regulators and ITC shareholders, but had faced opposition from state regulators in several states.
The Mississippi PSC is the first state to deny the transaction.
HOUSTON, March 6 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.
March 5 U.S. stock index futures fell on Sunday amid news of North Korea's firing of four ballistic missiles and President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him.