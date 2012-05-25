May 25 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said Friday it approved a new 20-year operating license for Entergy Corp's Pilgrim reactor in Massachusetts.

Three of the five commissioners voted in favor of the new license for the 40-year old reactor, with one -- Chairman Gregory Jaczko -- opposed. The other commissioner did not vote. (Reporting By Scott DiSavino in New York, Eileen O'Grady in Houston and Roberta Rampton in Washington; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)