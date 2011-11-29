* Massachusetts can appeal to the NRC Commission
* Pilgrim operating license to expire 2012
* Entergy wants to run the plant for another 20 years
Nov 29 A three-judge panel at the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission (NRC) denied a filing by Massachusetts to
stop the relicensing of Entergy's (ETR.N) 685-megawatt Pilgrim
nuclear power plant in Massachusetts.
The NRC said Tuesday the state's contention was based on
the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in Japan in
March.
The NRC has long held that any lessons learned from the
Fukushima accident would be implemented at all reactors new or
existing regardless of whether they are seeking a license.
The NRC uses the renewal process to determine whether a
reactor can safely operate for another 20 years without harming
the environment.
In 2006, Entergy filed with the NRC to renew the 39-year
old reactor's original 40-year operating license for an
additional 20 years until 2032.
The plant's operating license expires June 8, 2012 but can
continue to operate so long as the renewal proceeding is
ongoing.
The Pilgrim proceeding is already the longest NRC renewal
review to this point. Energy experts agree that the ongoing
Indian Point renewal in New York will likely take much longer.
Entergy, the nation's second biggest nuclear power operator
and owner of Indian Point, filed with the NRC in 2007 to renew
the licenses for the two Indian Point reactors, which expire in
2013 and 2015.
The NRC's Atomic Safety and Licensing Board (ASLB) however
is not even expected to start hearings on the more than a dozen
contentions against the Indian Point renewal until sometime in
2012. The ASLB only had a few contentions to deal with at
Pilgrim.
To date, the NRC has approved of new licenses for 71 of the
nation's 104 reactors and denied none.
PILGRIM CONTENTIONS
Massachusetts filed the Fukushima contention with the ASLB
panel handling the Pilgrim renewal in June.
The NRC said the state could appeal the ASLB ruling against
its Fukushima contention to the five-member, presidentially
appointed Commission that oversees the NRC.
The commission already has at least one other contention
appeal already before it.
Pilgrim Watch, a group opposed to the reactor relicensing,
has appealed a contention related to the plant's Severe
Accident Mitigation Alternatives (SAMA).
SAMA is a cost benefit analysis of what a plant operator
can do to mitigate a severe accident.
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Massachusetts
COUNTY: Plymouth
TOWN: Plymouth
OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear
OWNER(S): Entergy Corp
UNIT(S): 685 MW Nuclear
COST: $462.25 million (2007 US dollars)
TIMELINE:
1972 - Pilgrim enters service
1999 - Entergy buys Pilgrim from Boston Edison, now a
unit of Massachusetts power company NSTAR
2006 - Entergy files with the NRC to renew the original
40-year operating license for an additional
20 years
2011-12 - Commission to decide on Pilgrim Watch's appeal
of a contention related to the plant's Severe
Accident Mitigation Alternatives (SAMA)
Massachusetts may appeal a contention the ASLB
decided in Entergy's favor related to the
accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear
plant in Japan in March.
Jun 8, 2012 - Pilgrim will retire unless the NRC renews the
license. The Commission is not required to
make a decision at any particular time.
The plant, however, can continue to operate
after the license expires so long as the
renewal process is ongoing.
