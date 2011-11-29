* Massachusetts can appeal to the NRC Commission

* Pilgrim operating license to expire 2012

* Entergy wants to run the plant for another 20 years (Adds background, subhead)

Nov 29 A three-judge panel at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) denied a filing by Massachusetts to stop the relicensing of Entergy's ( ETR.N ) 685-megawatt Pilgrim nuclear power plant in Massachusetts.

The NRC said Tuesday the state's contention was based on the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in Japan in March.

The NRC has long held that any lessons learned from the Fukushima accident would be implemented at all reactors new or existing regardless of whether they are seeking a license.

The NRC uses the renewal process to determine whether a reactor can safely operate for another 20 years without harming the environment.

In 2006, Entergy filed with the NRC to renew the 39-year old reactor's original 40-year operating license for an additional 20 years until 2032.

The plant's operating license expires June 8, 2012 but can continue to operate so long as the renewal proceeding is ongoing.

The Pilgrim proceeding is already the longest NRC renewal review to this point. Energy experts agree that the ongoing Indian Point renewal in New York will likely take much longer.

Entergy, the nation's second biggest nuclear power operator and owner of Indian Point, filed with the NRC in 2007 to renew the licenses for the two Indian Point reactors, which expire in 2013 and 2015.

The NRC's Atomic Safety and Licensing Board (ASLB) however is not even expected to start hearings on the more than a dozen contentions against the Indian Point renewal until sometime in 2012. The ASLB only had a few contentions to deal with at Pilgrim.

To date, the NRC has approved of new licenses for 71 of the nation's 104 reactors and denied none.

PILGRIM CONTENTIONS

Massachusetts filed the Fukushima contention with the ASLB panel handling the Pilgrim renewal in June.

The NRC said the state could appeal the ASLB ruling against its Fukushima contention to the five-member, presidentially appointed Commission that oversees the NRC.

The commission already has at least one other contention appeal already before it.

Pilgrim Watch, a group opposed to the reactor relicensing, has appealed a contention related to the plant's Severe Accident Mitigation Alternatives (SAMA).

SAMA is a cost benefit analysis of what a plant operator can do to mitigate a severe accident. ------------------------------------------------------------ PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Massachusetts COUNTY: Plymouth TOWN: Plymouth OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear OWNER(S): Entergy Corp UNIT(S): 685 MW Nuclear COST: $462.25 million (2007 US dollars) TIMELINE: 1972 - Pilgrim enters service 1999 - Entergy buys Pilgrim from Boston Edison, now a

unit of Massachusetts power company NSTAR 2006 - Entergy files with the NRC to renew the original

40-year operating license for an additional

20 years 2011-12 - Commission to decide on Pilgrim Watch's appeal

of a contention related to the plant's Severe

Accident Mitigation Alternatives (SAMA)

Massachusetts may appeal a contention the ASLB

decided in Entergy's favor related to the

accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear

plant in Japan in March. Jun 8, 2012 - Pilgrim will retire unless the NRC renews the

license. The Commission is not required to

make a decision at any particular time.

The plant, however, can continue to operate

after the license expires so long as the

renewal process is ongoing. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York)