* Judge could rule on Vermont Yankee shutdown any day

* Entergy wants to run Vermont Yankee for another 20 years

* Vermont wants plant shut in March 2012 (Recasts, adds Entergy comment)

Nov 3 Entergy ( ETR.N ) said on Thursday its Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vermont had exited a refueling outage as the company waits for a federal judge to decide whether the facility can keep running after March 2012.

Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin wants the 620-megawatt plant to shut by March 21, 2012, when its original 40-year operating license was to expire.

Entergy, the United States' second-biggest nuclear power operator, wants the plant to continue running for another 20 years under a new federal license and has sued in federal court to block the state from shutting the facility.

"The Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vernon is back on line after completing its twenty-ninth refueling and maintenance outage," Entergy said in a release, adding that the plant had been shut for 25 days.

Entergy shut Vermont Yankee in early October to put new fuel in the reactor at a cost of about $100 million to run the plant for another 18 months, showing the New Orleans-based power company is confident of its position in the case.

The trial took place on Sept. 12-14 before U.S. District Judge J. Garvan Murtha of the District Court for Vermont in Brattleboro.

The parties said they expect a decision before the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Nov. 24.

Both parties have said that no matter how the judge rules, the case is likely to be tied up in appeals for years.

Entergy bought Vermont Yankee from several New England utilities in 2002 for $180 million. The company agreed to seek a certificate of public good from the Vermont Public Service Board if it decided to run the plant beyond March 2012.

Entergy filed with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for a new 20-year license for Vermont Yankee in 2006.

But in January 2010, Entergy identified a radioactive tritium leak at the plant and company officials made some contradictory statements about underground pipes related to that leak.

The next month, the state Senate, then headed by Shumlin, voted to block the Vermont Public Service Board from issuing a certificate that would allow the plant to run beyond 2012.

Entergy continued to work with state officials to convince them to allow the plant to continue operating beyond March 2012 before finally suing to block the state from shutting the plant in April 2011. That was about a month after the NRC granted the plant the new 20-year operating license. ----------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Vermont COUNTY: Windham TOWN: Vernon OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear OWNER(S): Entergy Corp CAPACITY: 620 MW UNIT(S): General Electric Boiling Water Reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $183 million TIMELINE: 1972 - Reactor enters commercial service 2002 - Entergy buys reactor for $180 million from

Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power and enters a

10-year power purchase agreement to sell power

back to the former owners for about 4.5 cents

per kilowatt hour Jan 2006 - Entergy files with NRC to renew the original

40-year operating license for an additional 20

years Jan 2010 - Entergy identifies tritium leak Feb 2010 - Vermont Senate votes 26-4 against authorizing

the Vermont Public Service Board to issue a

certificate of public good that would allow for

the license renewal. Vermont is the only state

in the nation with the authority to block a

license renewal. The state gained that

authority when Entergy bought the plant Mar 2010 - Entergy stops tritium leak Nov 2010 - Entergy mulls sale of Vermont Yankee Mar 2011 - NRC approves 20-year extension of operating

license Mar 2011 - Entergy drops plan to sell plant Apr 2011 - Entergy files complaint in federal district

court in Vermont to block the state from

forcing the plant to cease operation in March

2012 when the original operating license was to

expire Jul 2011 - Entergy decides to spend about $100 million to

refuel the reactor in October ($65 million for

the fuel and $35 million for the refueling

work) Sep 2011 - Trial in federal district court before the

Honorable J. Garvan Murtha Oct 2011 - Entergy to shut reactor for refueling Nov 2011 - Reactor exits refueling Oct-Dec 2011 - Judge Murtha expected to decide on lawsuit Mar 21, 2012 - Reactor to shut unless state approves of

extension or Entergy wins court case to keep

reactor operating or court appeals keep plant

alive Mar 2032 - Renewed license expires (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Naveed Anjum and Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Dale Hudson)