By Scott DiSavino

Feb 17 Vermont's Attorney General must decide by Feb. 21 whether to appeal a federal judge's ruling in January that blocked Vermont from shutting the state's only nuclear power reactor.

U.S. District Court Judge J. Garvan Murtha of the U.S. District Court in Vermont ruled on Jan. 19 that federal law preempted a state law that would have shut the 40-year old plant in March.

The parties had 30 days to appeal the judge's ruling.

Since Judge Murtha's decision, New Orleans-based power company Entergy Corp, the second biggest nuclear power operator in the United States and owner of Vermont Yankee, filed with the Vermont Public Service Board (PSB) for a certificate of public good to keep the 620-megawatt reactor operating for another 20 years.

Judge Murtha blocked the state from shutting the reactor before March 21, when the plant's original federal operating license expired, but required Entergy to seek the certificate of public good from the Board.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) last year extended Vermont Yankee's original 40-year operating license for another 20 years until 2032.

The Public Service Board has scheduled a status conference on the Vermont Yankee case for March 9, according to state utility regulators.

In addition to the filing at the Public Service Board, Entergy also filed with the federal court in early February to recover $4.6 million from Vermont to cover the company's attorney fees related to the lawsuit.

Earlier this week, Judge Murtha granted Vermont's request for more time to file a response to Entergy's request to recover the legal fees and told the state to file a response on or before March 9. That was the last filing in the case docket.

Officials at Vermont Attorney General William Sorrell's office were not immediately available to say whether the state would appeal Judge Murtha's Jan. 19 decision blocking the state from shutting the reactor.

Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin wanted Vermont Yankee to shut in March. Entergy wanted to keep the reactor running until 2032 under its new federal operating license.

BACK TO THE BOARD

In its filing with the Public Service Board, Entergy said the Board already "has a fully sufficient record, without taking any additional evidence, to issue a decision either amending the existing certificate of public good or issuing a new one to authorize operation of Vermont Yankee for twenty years."

Entergy originally filed with the Board for a certificate of public good in 2008 and hearings were held in 2009 before the state senate voted in 2010 to stop the Board from deciding on the certificate.

The Public Service Board is a quasi judicial board that supervises rates, quality of service and financial management of the state's utilities, including Vermont Yankee.

In his Jan. 19 decision, Judge Murtha ruled the state laws were preempted by the Federal Atomic Energy Act because the state laws were enacted with radiological safety concerns in mind. The safety of nuclear power is a federal issue, not a state issue.

One state act required legislative approval for continued operation of the plant after March 21, 2012 before the Public Service Board could decide to grant a certificate of public good.

In February 2010, the Vermont Senate, then headed by now Governor Shumlin, voted 26-4 against authorizing the Public Service Board to issue the certificate of public good.

VERMONT IS UNIQUE

Vermont is the only state in the nation with the authority to shut a nuclear plant.

The state gained that right in 2002 when Entergy bought the plant from New England utilities and agreed to seek a new certificate of public good if it decided to run the plant beyond March 2012 when its first license expired.

Other states like New York are keen to have that kind of power over the state's nuclear plants.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to shut Entergy's 2,063-MW Indian Point plant in part because it is located within the heavily populated New York metropolitan area just 45 miles north of Manhattan.

Entergy meanwhile wants to run the two reactors at Indian Point for another 20 years after their federal operating licenses expire in 2013 and 2015.

Separately, there is at least one other federal lawsuit outstanding on Vermont Yankee.

In late 2011, Vermont filed suit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia against the NRC to overturn the agency's decision to relicense Vermont Yankee for another 20 years. The state argued the plant did not have a valid water permit.

The NRC however has argued the plant did have a valid water permit and the state had plenty of time to raise the water issue during the five-year relicensing process but did not do so until after the agency had already granted the new license. (Reporting By Scott DiSavino)