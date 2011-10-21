* Parties expect decision by Thanksgiving Day

* Congressman Markey writes to U.S. NRC on strontium-90

* State wants reactor to close by March 2012

By Scott DiSavino

Oct 21 It's been more than five weeks since the trial on the future of the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant in Vermont and the parties are still not sure when the federal judge will make a decision.

Entergy ( ETR.N ), the second-biggest nuclear power plant operator in the United States and owner of Vermont Yankee, sued Vermont to keep the 620-megawatt facility running for another 20 years.

Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin, however, wants the plant to shut by March 21, 2012, when its original 40-year operating license was to expire.

The trial took place on Sept. 12-14 before the Honorable J. Garvan Murtha of the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont in Brattleboro.

The parties said the judge will be thorough and not rush to a decision, though they expect one before the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Nov. 24.

Entergy shut Vermont Yankee in early October to put new fuel in the reactor to run the plant for another 18 months at a cost of about $100 million, showing the New Orleans-based power company is confident of its position in the case.

No matter what the judge decides, the case is likely to be tied up in court appeals for years, the parties have said.

Entergy bought Vermont Yankee from several New England utilities in 2002 for $180 million. At the time of the purchase, Entergy agreed to seek a certificate of public good from the Vermont Public Service Board if the company sought to run the plant beyond March 2012.

In 2006, Entergy sought a 20-year extension of the reactor operating license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

The NRC awarded that license extension in March 2011 but not before the state Senate, which was at the time headed by now-Gov. Shumlin, voted in February 2010 to block the state Public Service Board from issuing the certificate of public good that would allow the plant to run beyond 2012.

TRITIUM AND STRONTIUM

The Senate acted after Entergy identified a radioactive tritium leak at the plant in January 2010 and company officials made some contradictory statements about the existence of underground pipes from which the tritium leaked.

Tritium is a mildly radioactive isotope of hydrogen that is a byproduct of nuclear power production. It also occurs naturally in very small amounts in ground water.

Since the tritium leak, Entergy has drilled numerous wells at the site to track the tritium in the ground water. The state has also taken samples of fish from the Connecticut River, next to which the plant is located.

This summer, the Vermont Department of Health said it had found a fish upstream from the reactor that had strontium-90 just above the lower limit of detection and that it would conduct more tests. Officials at the department were not immediately available for comment on Friday.

Also on Friday, Massachusetts Congressman Edward Markey sent a letter to the NRC questioning whether Entergy was being truthful about the strontium found in the fish.

Officials at Entergy were not immediately available but in the past have said there was no evidence to suggest Vermont Yankee was the source of the strontium-90.

Strontium-90, which can cause bone cancer and leukemia, is a radioactive isotope produced from fallout from above-ground nuclear weapons testing, the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear accidents and radioactive releases from nuclear power plants.

A spokesman for the NRC could not immediately comment on the Markey letter because he had not seen it, but said Entergy and Vermont were waiting for the results of more fish tests.

Sarah Hofmann, deputy commissioner at the Vermont Department of Public Service, said the letter raised interesting points and that her department had heard nothing new about the additional testing of fish. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)