* EPA grants first single-source petition by another state
* Gives GenOn 3 years to cut pollution at Penn plant
HOUSTON Oct 31 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency on Monday said it granted New Jersey's
request to force a Pennsylvania coal-plant to cut emissions
that it determined are worsening air quality in at least three
New Jersey counties.
The EPA said the petition -- the first single-source
petition the agency has granted -- will require GenOn Energy's
(GEN.N) Portland Generating Station in Northampton County,
Pennsylvania, to significantly pare emissions of sulfur dioxide
(SO2) within three years.
"In granting today's petition, we're taking a common-sense
approach that gives the facility flexibility to find the most
cost-effective methods for cutting pollution and for helping
communities in New Jersey meet the Clean Air Act standards for
sulfur dioxide," EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson said in a
statement.
U.S. power producers and state regulators are taking sides
in the federal push to reduce emissions from coal-fired plants
which supply about 45 percent of the nation's electricity.
[ID:nN1E79Q1YC]
The EPA said cutting dangerous emissions of SO2, nitrogen
oxide and mercury from the 44 percent of U.S. coal plants that
lack advanced pollution controls will produce health benefits
and reduce premature deaths.
A number of utilities, state regulators and power grid
operators are challenging the EPA action, saying stricter
limits will force retirement of 30,000 MW or more of coal
generation, raise electricity prices and threaten reliability
of the grid.
GenOn spokesman Mark Baird said the Houston-based company
was reviewing the order and had no further comment.
The agency said its ruling covers Portland Units 1 and 2
which are about 50 years old and can produce 400 megawatts of
electricity.
The Sierra Club of New Jersey praised the EPA action.
"This is an important victory in improving New Jersey's air
quality," said Jeff Tittel, director of New Jersey's Sierra
Club. "This plant is the largest source of pollution in
northwest New Jersey and now they are going to have to clean it
up or close it."
Under the Clean Air Act, a state can petition EPA to
request a source or group of sources in another state reduce
emissions that worsen the complaining state's air quality.
If the EPA finds emissions in one state hurt air quality in
another state, the agency can set emissions limits.
In September 2010, New Jersey asked EPA to find that
emissions from the Portland power plant worsen New Jersey's air
quality and require the facility to reduce its SO2 emissions.
An EPA analysis showed the SO2 level in New Jersey exceeded
air-quality standards and the Portland plant was the main
source of emissions, the agency said. Monitoring data in Warren
County supported the modeling results.
Since the 1970s, the EPA has received less than 10
petitions under the single-source provision, the agency said.
Only two petitions were reviewed, neither was granted. The EPA
has not acted on a second petition filed last year by New
Jersey, the agency said.
(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by David Gregorio)