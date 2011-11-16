* Plant to cost an estimated $950 million

* City sees plant in service by summer 2013

Nov 16 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a permit to the City of Palmdale in California to build its Palmdale natural gas/solar power plant.

In a release Wednesday, the EPA said the 570 megawatt natural gas-fired power plant, with 50 MW of solar energy generation, is the first of its kind in the nation required to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

The solar input will provide around 10 percent of the peak power generated by the plant.

The city has planned for commercial operation of the plant, which has been estimated to cost about $950 million, for the summer of 2013.

Palmdale Mayor James Ledford has said the city proposed the project to increase local energy supplies, create jobs and attract businesses to the area by reducing the city's dependence on more expensive outside sources of electricity.

Edison International's (EIX.N) Southern California Edison unit supplies power to Palmdale, which is about 60 miles (96 km) north of Los Angeles.

The EPA said the permit sets limits for carbon dioxide emissions at 774 pounds per megawatt-hour of power produced.

The EPA said the federal Clean Air Act requires a Prevention of Significant Deterioration permit for new and modified major sources of air pollution such as power plants, manufacturing facilities, and other facilities.

In January 2011, the Prevention of Significant Deterioration program began covering new construction projects that emit at least 100,000 tons of green house gas emissions per year, the EPA said. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)