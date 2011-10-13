* Texas says EPA rule changes don't reflect mistakes
* EPA to issue 1-2 percent more credits, raise emissions
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, Oct 13 Small changes made to a federal
smog pollution rule last week have not allayed fears of Texas
regulators who worry the new rule could lead to increased
rolling blackouts, Donna Nelson, chairman of the Texas Public
Utility Commission said on Thursday.
Texas is among 15 states challenging a January deadline for
implementation of the Environmental Protection Agency's Cross
State Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR) which sets stricter limits on
sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen oxide emissions from power
plants in order to protect the health of residents in states
downwind from the emissions.
"They did not alter the Jan. 1 implementation date," Nelson
said. "They did not revise their model based on the errors we
reported to them."
In a meeting last month with high-ranking EPA officials,
Texas officials noted several factual errors the EPA relied on
to calculate the impact of the Cross State rule on SO2
emissions in Texas, Nelson said.
The EPA overstated the amount of Texas generation available
in future years by more than 10,000 megawatts, Nelson said, by
including plants that are already retired and failing to adjust
the state's wind generating fleet to account for wind's
intermittent nature.
"It's disappointing that none of that was reflected in the
changes," said Nelson during a public meeting. "We were told
nothing was off the table," leading Texas officials to believe
they might have a chance to respond to issues seen in ERCOT,
the state's primary grid.
ERCOT has warned that stricter SO2 limits will force
coal-fired plants to shut or operate fewer hours each year,
increasing the likelihood of blackouts in the state which
operates as a stand-alone grid with little ability to import
power from other states. [ID:nN1E76I1WG]
Luminant, Texas largest power generating company, notified
ERCOT that it will suspend operations at two coal units,
totaling 1,200 megawatts, at the end of the year to comply with
the rule. [ID:nN1E7921TQ]
NRG Energy Inc (NRG.N), Texas' No. 2 generator, does not
expect to shut plants or cut jobs due to the rule.
[ID:nS1E78Q0UK]
EPA's proposed changes to CSAPR would result in the
government issuing about 1 to 2 percent more credits, which
could result in 1.3 percent more emissions. [ID:nN1E7951X2]
ERCOT officials expect to tell the PUC what the EPA tweaks
will mean for each power plant by the end of October.
On the legal front, Texas is suing the EPA over the
eleventh-hour inclusion of the state under an annual SO2 limit
in the final rule issued in July. Texas had not been included
under the agency's draft rule. [ID:nS1E78K24V]
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ)
said changes in the final rule that reduced Louisiana's cap for
NOx emissions by 36 percent were done "without any opportunity
for DEQ to review or comment on the final version," the agency
said in a statement.
Other states challenging the Cross State rule in federal
appeals court include Kansas, Nebraska, Alabama, Florida,
Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan,
Mississippi, Ohio and Wisconsin.
(Editing by Marguerita Choy)