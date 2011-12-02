(Adds quotes from ERCOT, NRG Energy)
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, Dec 1 Rolling blackouts could hit
Texas more frequently in coming summers as the state's
electricity surplus shrinks dramatically, the independent grid
operator said in a report on Thursday.
The state's electric power reserve margin -- a cushion
against blackouts -- will fall to 12.11 percent next summer,
well below the agency's minimum target of 13.75 percent, the
Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said.
Statistically, the lower reserve margin means a doubling of
the chance of a power outage from once in 10 years to twice in
10 years, said Trip Doggett, ERCOT chief executive.
"The magnitude of this drop was not expected." Doggett told
reporters on a call.
The closely-watched forecast calls for the reserve margin
to keep shrinking through 2019. In 2020, it says, power
supplies could fall below expected power demand in the summer
when air conditioning use soars.
ERCOT struggled this year to keep power flowing to homes
and businesses as extreme weather and record power demand
exhausted the state's healthy power surplus.
"If we stay in the current cycle of hot and dry
summers, we will be very tight on capacity next summer and have
a repeat of this year's emergency procedures and conservation
appeals," Doggett said.
PLANTS TO BE CLOSED
The latest forecast reflects generation owners' plans to
shut plants that are unprofitable or that fail to meet
next year's stricter federal environmental rules.
It also reflects the difficulty for developers trying
to build new power plants, including new natural gas and
nuclear plants.
The new forecast no longer counts 2,623 megawatts of
generation previously expected to be online next summer. That
includes 2,234 MW of additional units to be mothballed or
suspended; 1,259 MW of new generation that is delayed; and 681
MW from private networks that will not be available.
Luminant, the state's largest generator, will suspend two
coal-fired units totaling 1,200 MW at the end of the year to
comply with a stricter emission rule. [ID:nN1E7921TQ]
Doggett also said a delay in completion of LS Power's
900-MW Sandy Creek coal-fired plant was a "significant
surprise" that reduced expected supply. [ID:nN1E7B01PT]
Longer term, NRG Energy (NRG.N) has abandoned plans to add
2,700 MW of new nuclear capacity at the South Texas Project
site which had been expected to boost supplies beginning in
2016, due to regulatory uncertainty following the Fukushima
nuclear disaster. [ID:nN1954405]
"NRG will continue to look at the development of new
generation and are optimistic that our existing generation can
help support the expected load growth in Texas," said John
Ragan, NRG's Gulf Coast region president.
"We will work with ERCOT and (Texas regulators) to meet the
needs to Texas consumers and industries," Ragan said.
Texans used record amounts of electricity during
extreme weather conditions in the winter and the summer of 2010
and this year as the state's economy kept growing.
The state saw seven hours of rolling outages in
February when extremely cold weather hampered operations at
dozens of power plants.
In August, ERCOT declared six emergencies and came close to
implementing rolling outages as a protracted heat wave and
drought pushed air conditioning demand to record levels.
[IDnN1E79420S]
Adding to uncertainty about Texas' future power supply
is the effect of new federal environmental rules since the
state operates as a stand-alone grid with little ability to
import power from other states. [ID:nN1E76I1WG]
Had emission regulations to be implemented next year been
in effect in 2011, Doggett said the state would have seen
rolling outages during the August heat wave.
Stricter EPA regulation pose the biggest risk to
reliability in Texas and New England, the North American
Electric Reliability Corp said in a report this week.
[ID:nN1E7AS25C]
