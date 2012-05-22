May 22 The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), power grid operator for most of Texas, said Tuesday it foresees potential electricity shortages within the coming decade as electric use continues to hit new records.

"To ensure future electric reliability in the ERCOT region, we need to take immediate steps to address this issue -- on both the supply side and the demand side of the resource adequacy equation," ERCOT CEO Trip Doggett said in a statement.

