* Grid operator warns power resources will be tight

* State to rely on return of aging gas-fired plants

* Regulators working to encourage new generation (Adds comment from ERCOT, generation owner)

HOUSTON, May 22 Rolling blackouts may hit Texas years sooner than expected, the state electric grid operator warned on Tuesday in a report that intensified the call for more power generation to keep pace with growing demand over the next decade.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which oversees the grid for most of the state, said the state's power reserves -- the minimum capacity needed to cushion against extreme weather or unplanned outages -- may drop below 10 percent by 2014. A year ago, it said the reserve margin would remain above that level until 2018.

"To ensure future electric reliability in the ERCOT region, we need to take immediate steps to address this issue -- on both the supply side and the demand side of the resource adequacy equation," said Trip Doggett, ERCOT's chief executive.

The worsening outlook comes one year after last summer's protracted heat wave and drought triggered record electricity demand in Texas and forced ERCOT to declare emergencies on six hot August days to avoid rolling power outages.

Low wholesale prices and tight financial markets have stalled development of new generation in Texas even as more stringent environmental rules threaten to shut older coal- and gas-fired plants over the next few years.

The Texas Public Utility Commission (PUCT) and ERCOT have implemented a number of market changes -- including raising the price cap on wholesale power when supplies are scarce -- to encouraging construction of new power plants.

In response, Calpine Corp last month said it would install 550 megawatts of new generation by the summer of 2014 at existing Texas power plants.

Other generation owners are watching the market carefully.

"The decision to build a new generating plant that will cost more than a half-billion dollars and last in excess of 30 years, has to be made on the ability to finance," said John Ragan, president of NRG Energy's Gulf Coast region. "We have seen a good response to recent PUCT/ERCOT actions but we are not yet to a point where one can finance a new plant."

The grid agency has already warned that power resources will be tight this summer despite the return of 1,300 megawatts of older natural gas-fired plants owned by NRG Energy and others that will ERCOT said will be critical to help keep lights and conditioners running.

Looking forward, while generating supplies will grow slowly, rising power demand may exceed supply by 2022 as the Texas economy picks up steam, said Warren Lasher, ERCOT's director of system planning.

While Lasher described ERCOT's Capacity, Demand and Reserves report as "a bit more pessimistic" than previous ones, another market source characterized it as optimistic because it does not factor in widely expected generation shutdowns due to pending environmental rules and increase maintenance costs.

Lasher said those factors can be partially offset with changes to "demand response" programs in ERCOT that seek to curb power use in times of high demand.

"Our hope is that there will be significant participation in that program going forward," Lasher said on a call with reporters.

ERCOT is taking a number of steps to prepare the state for a hotter-than-normal summer this year.

The agency will have a mobile application for iPhones and Droid devices next month to better communicate to Texans the need to conserve power use when supplies are strained.

At best, ERCOT expects this summer's reserve margin to be 14 percent - slightly above its 13.75 percent target - with the return of several older gas plants.

In 2013, ERCOT expects LS Power's Sandy Creek coal-fired plant to be operational, boosting the summer reserve margin to 14.3 percent. By 2014, however, the reserve margin may fall to 9.8 percent; then to 6.9 percent in 2015, and into negative territory by 2022, according to Tuesday's long-term report.

One megawatt can serve about 200 Texas homes during hot summer weather than air conditioners run for extended periods. (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Bob Burgdorfer and Leslie Gevirtz)