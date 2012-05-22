* Grid operator warns power resources will be tight
HOUSTON, May 22 Rolling blackouts may hit Texas
years sooner than expected, the state electric grid operator
warned on Tuesday in a report that intensified the call for more
power generation to keep pace with growing demand over the next
decade.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which
oversees the grid for most of the state, said the state's power
reserves -- the minimum capacity needed to cushion against
extreme weather or unplanned outages -- may drop below 10
percent by 2014. A year ago, it said the reserve margin would
remain above that level until 2018.
"To ensure future electric reliability in the ERCOT region,
we need to take immediate steps to address this issue -- on both
the supply side and the demand side of the resource adequacy
equation," said Trip Doggett, ERCOT's chief executive.
The worsening outlook comes one year after last summer's
protracted heat wave and drought triggered record electricity
demand in Texas and forced ERCOT to declare emergencies on six
hot August days to avoid rolling power outages.
Low wholesale prices and tight financial markets have
stalled development of new generation in Texas even as more
stringent environmental rules threaten to shut older coal- and
gas-fired plants over the next few years.
The Texas Public Utility Commission (PUCT) and ERCOT have
implemented a number of market changes -- including raising the
price cap on wholesale power when supplies are scarce -- to
encouraging construction of new power plants.
In response, Calpine Corp last month said it would
install 550 megawatts of new generation by the summer of 2014 at
existing Texas power plants.
Other generation owners are watching the market carefully.
"The decision to build a new generating plant that will cost
more than a half-billion dollars and last in excess of 30 years,
has to be made on the ability to finance," said John Ragan,
president of NRG Energy's Gulf Coast region. "We have
seen a good response to recent PUCT/ERCOT actions but we are not
yet to a point where one can finance a new plant."
The grid agency has already warned that power resources will
be tight this summer despite the return of 1,300 megawatts of
older natural gas-fired plants owned by NRG Energy and others
that will ERCOT said will be critical to help keep lights and
conditioners running.
Looking forward, while generating supplies will grow
slowly, rising power demand may exceed supply by 2022 as the
Texas economy picks up steam, said Warren Lasher, ERCOT's
director of system planning.
While Lasher described ERCOT's Capacity, Demand and Reserves
report as "a bit more pessimistic" than previous ones, another
market source characterized it as optimistic because it does not
factor in widely expected generation shutdowns due to pending
environmental rules and increase maintenance costs.
Lasher said those factors can be partially offset with
changes to "demand response" programs in ERCOT that seek to curb
power use in times of high demand.
"Our hope is that there will be significant participation in
that program going forward," Lasher said on a call with
reporters.
ERCOT is taking a number of steps to prepare the state for a
hotter-than-normal summer this year.
The agency will have a mobile application for iPhones and
Droid devices next month to better communicate to Texans the
need to conserve power use when supplies are strained.
At best, ERCOT expects this summer's reserve margin to be 14
percent - slightly above its 13.75 percent target - with the
return of several older gas plants.
In 2013, ERCOT expects LS Power's Sandy Creek coal-fired
plant to be operational, boosting the summer reserve margin to
14.3 percent. By 2014, however, the reserve margin may fall to
9.8 percent; then to 6.9 percent in 2015, and into negative
territory by 2022, according to Tuesday's long-term report.
One megawatt can serve about 200 Texas homes during hot
summer weather than air conditioners run for extended periods.
