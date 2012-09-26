Sept 26 The Texas power grid's board of
directors approved about $57 million in transmission
improvements to increase capacity in West Texas as increased oil
and natural gas exploration and production was straining some
power lines in that area.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates
the grid for most of the state, experienced four transmission
watches this summer due to high demand and tight capacity in
some areas, it said in a release late on Tuesday.
Some of the approved transmission improvements were in the
Eagle Ford Shale area. The South Texas Electric Cooperative
seeks to increase capacity in Dimmit, La Salle and McMullen,
ERCOT said.
Over the summer, the grid used less-efficient power plants
to serve the fast-growing electric demand in West Texas,
resulting in additional costs for electricity users, according
to a study prepared for the grid.
Separately, ERCOT said overall peak electric demand in the
summer of 2012 had been lower than in 2011 even though the grid
experienced new monthly peaks in June and July.
"It turns out that June was hotter than August this year, so
that was different for us," ERCOT Chairman Craven Crowell said
in the release.
During the blistering 2011 summer, ERCOT said it had issued
seven energy emergency alerts as temperatures and air
conditioner use soared.
Despite concerns that the state's fast-growing demand for
power would outstrip generators' ability to produce enough
electricity over the next few years, the grid experienced no
energy emergency alerts and only one control room watch during
the summer of 2012.
The watch occurred when operating reserves dropped below
2,500 megawatts after two large units tripped offline.
One megawatt is enough to power about 200 Texas homes during
periods of peak demand.
Milder weather and fewer generation outages were key factors
in keeping operating reserves available this summer, ERCOT said.
The biggest transmission and generation companies in Texas
include Luminant and Oncor, units of privately held Energy
Future Holdings; CenterPoint Energy Inc ; American
Electric Power Co Inc ; PNM Resources Inc, NRG
Energy Inc, Exelon Corp, NextEra Energy Inc
and Calpine Corp.