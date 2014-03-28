March 28 March winds brought a new wind-power record of 10,296 megawatts to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) region Wednesday evening, the grid operator said in a statement Friday.

At the time, wind generation provided nearly 29 percent of the 35,768 MW of electricity used on the grid, ERCOT said.

The new record beats the previous one, set earlier this month, by more than 600 MW.

Of the total generation at the time, 1,433 MW came from wind generators on the Gulf Coast, while 8,863 MW came from other regions, ERCOT said.

Most came from West Texas, where transmission projects in the so-called Competitive Renewable Energy Zones were recently completed to transport more power from that region to more populated areas of the state.

One megawatt provides enough electricity to power about 200 homes in Ercot during peak-use periods, and about 500 homes during mild weather when less electricity is being consumed.

Texas has more wind power capacity than any other state. The ERCOT region has more than 11,000 MW of commercial wind power capacity, with nearly 8,000 MW of new projects in development and more than 26,700 MW under study.

Wind power comprised 9.9 percent of the total energy used in the ERCOT region in 2013, compared to 9.2 percent in 2012.

ERCOT manages the flow of power to nearly 24 million Texas customers - representing 85 percent of the state's electric load.

Some of the biggest wind power companies in Texas include units of E.ON AG, AES Corp, NextEra Energy Inc , American Electric Power Co Inc, Pattern Energy Group Inc Iberdrola SA and EDP Energias de Portugal. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)