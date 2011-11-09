* E.ON, CEZ reiterate 2011 earnings expectations
* E.ON sees 2011 adjusted EBITDA at 9.1-9.8 bln euros
* CEZ sees 2011 EBITDA at 84.8 billion crowns
* SSE sees "modest" increase in 2011 pretax profit
* E.ON, SSE shares drop in line with peers, CEZ outperforms
(Adds analyst comments, details, share prices)
By Adveith Nair and Jason Hovet
LONDON/PRAGUE, Nov 9 Three of Europe's largest
utilities, buoyed by government support, expect renewable energy
sources plus ongoing cost cuts to help them weather higher
wholesale gas purchasing prices and support earnings for the
current financial year.
The world's number one utility by sales, Germany's E.ON
reported on Wednesday it produced 7 percent more green power
than a year ago while central Europe's biggest listed company,
the Czech Republic's CEZ, added its renewable power production
remained stable.
One of Britain's six big energy suppliers, Scottish &
Southern Energy (SSE), produced 55 percent more renewable energy
in the first half of its financial year.
European governments are enticing companies with subsidy
systems to expand the use of solar, water and wind power to cut
greenhouse gas emissions and assuage public opposition to
coal-fired power plants.
Deutsche Bank analyst Hasim Sengül saw "positive
developments in the renewable energy segment, especially wind
energy" of Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE).
Deutsche Bank analyst Martin Brough, referring to SSE,
added: "We continue to expect earnings growth to pick up in the
coming years as wind farms under construction come on-line and
as upstream profits benefit from rising wholesale prices."
"The contribution from these (renewable energy) assets is
significant," RBC Capital Markets analyst John Musk said in
comments before SSE released results.
Earnings from windfarms and solar parks are largely exempted
from wholesale power markets and therefore more stable than
profits from coal-fired power plants which are hit by declining
power prices as weak economic growth dampens demand.
E.ON reiterated it sees full-year earnings before interest,
taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) adjusted for extraordinary
effects such as asset sales of as much as 9.8 billion euros
(13.5 billion).
CEZ CEZPsp.PR reiterated it expects 2011 EBITDA to drop 5
percent to 84.8 billion crowns ($4.6 billion), while SSE expects
a "modest" increase in profits before tax.
European utilities have to make up for wrong bets on natural
gas prices, as they committed themselves to long-term contracts
with Russia's Gazprom in which prices are tied to the
oil price.
But the gas market is swamped with liquefied natural gas as
customers in countries such as the United States buy gas from
newly found shale gas reserves on their own soil.
With the oil price tripling in three years and gas prices
for gas freely traded in markets such as Zeebrugge rising some
10 percent in the period, earnings from long-term contracts are
dropping as customers turn to cheaper sources for gas.
Parts of the European power market are undergoing a drastic
change: The German government is phasing out nuclear power in
Europe's largest economy, depriving the country's utilities of
their most profitable large-scale power plants, while levying a
tax on the reactors' fuel for their remaining lifespan.
E.ON therefore had to lower its profit expectations for the
year in August, cut its dividend and seeks to retain
profitability by cutting as much as 14 percent of its jobs.
It still aims to cut annual controllable costs to 9.5
billion euros from 11 billion euros, it said on Wednesday.
Plans to escape tricky European market conditions and tap
into faster-growing emerging markets such as Brazil, Turkey or
India are still at an early stage.
E.ON recently bid for a stake of around 20 percent in
Portuguese power provider EDP , which has operations in
Brazil.
($1=0.724 euros)
(Writing by Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and
Mike Nesbit)