May 4 Eversource Energy :
*Eversource says electricity generation service charge in
Connecticut at its lowest since 2004 due to lower wholesale
power prices; new generation rate approved by the Public
Utilities Regulatory Authority is 6.61 cents per kilowatt-hour
(kWh)
*Eversource says new prices will be in effect from July 1 to
Dec. 31 for customers who are signed up for Eversource
Connecticut's Standard Service
*Eversource says "this is a savings of nearly three cents
from the current 9.56 cents per kWh"
*Eversource says "these are the lowest generation prices in
over a decade"
*Eversource says more than half of New England's electricity
is now produced using natural gas; says limitations and the
growing dependency on gas to produce electricity will continue
to affect electricity prices in the near-term
(Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)