NEW YORK, Nov 2 Illinois Attorney General Lisa
Madigan filed with federal energy regulators opposing a
settlement in the proposed merger of Exelon (EXC.N) and
Constellation Energy CEG.N and PJM's market monitor.
She told the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC) the settlement with the PJM's market monitor did not
address the effect of the proposed $7.9 billion merger on the
Northern Illinois market.
PJM is the power grid operator for 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and
Midwest states and the District of Columbia, including Illinois
where Exelon is based and Maryland where Constellation is
based.
In an email statement, Exelon said, "We firmly believe that
we have satisfied the Commission's market-concentration tests
and fully mitigated any market-power concerns."
In her letter, Madigan pointed out that units of Exelon and
Constellation both sell power to the Illinois Power Agency,
which is the state agency responsible for buying power for
customers who do not access the retail market for electricity.
The settlement with the PJM market monitor focused on
potential market power issues in the eastern part of PJM.
Exelon and Constellation agreed to sell 2,681-megawatts of
capacity at three coal-fired power plants in Maryland as part
of that settlement, among other things.
Madigan said Constellation is one of the few major
suppliers that participates in the Illinois Power Agency's
power procurement events and that supplies power to the default
customers of Exelon's Commonwealth Edison subsidiary.
She wants FERC to reject the PJM market monitor settlement
agreement and look into the increased market power a merged
Exelon-Constellation will have on the Northern Illinois power
market.
Maryland regulators are also questioning Exelon and
Constellation executives this week on the proposed merger and
its effects on that state.
Exelon hopes to complete the deal during the first quarter
of 2012.
