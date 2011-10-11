* Exelon agreed to buy Constellation for $7.9 bln in April
* Merged company to divest three Constellation plants
NEW YORK Oct 11 Exelon (EXC.N) and
Constellation Energy CEG.N on Tuesday moved their planned
merger another step forward following a settlement with the PJM
grid operator's market monitor that includes the divestiture of
three power plants in Maryland.
The market monitor, Joseph Bowring of Monitoring Analytics,
said, "The market monitor has engaged in discussions with the
Applicants (Constellation and Exelon) regarding various
structural and behavioral remedies that, when combined with the
asset divestiture proposal ... would satisfy the market
monitor's concerns regarding the merger."
Chicago-based Exelon agreed to buy Baltimore-based
Constellation for $7.9 billion in April.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and
the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) must also approve
of the merger.
Bowring said in a letter to FERC and the Maryland PSC that
the PJM market monitor would not object to the merger so long
as it contains the terms of conditions contained in this
settlement.
As previously announced, Exelon and Constellation agreed to
divest three of Constellation's power plants in Maryland - the
1,286-megawatt Brandon Shores coal-fired plant, the 399-MW CP
Crane coal/oil-fired plant and the 996-MW HA Wagner
coal/gas/oil-fired plant.
The settlement prohibits the sale of the power plants to
several already large generators in the region, including
American Electric Power (AEP.N), FirstEnergy (FE.N), GenOn
(GEN.N), Edison International (EIX.N), Dominion (D.N), Public
Service Enterprise (PEG.N), Calpine (CPN.N) and PPL (PPL.N).
In addition, the settlement included numerous behavioral
commitments for the Exelon and Constellation, including power
capacity offers, plant uprates, unit retirements and the
scheduling of Exelon's 507-MW Conowingo hydropower project in
Maryland, among other things.
Monitoring Analytics is the independent market monitor
responsible for promoting a competitive electric power market
in PJM.
PJM, the biggest power grid in the United States, oversees
the power system and electric market in 13 Mid-Atlantic and
Midwest states and the District of Columbia.
A spokesman at PJM said Tuesday the grid operator does not
have a decision making role in the merger. PJM's role is to
provide information to the regulators to help them make their
decisions.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York)