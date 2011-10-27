* Says markets not subsidies to help environmental change
* Coal-heavy power producers cite costs, reliability woes
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, Oct 27 Chicago-based Exelon Corp
(EXC.N) on Thursday said the Environmental Protection Agency
should move quickly to finalize its Cross-State Air Pollution
Rule and other delayed measures, adding it would be cheaper
than subsidizing some renewable power technologies.
Exelon's statement comes as U.S. power producers take sides
in the federal push to reduce dangerous emissions from
coal-fired power plants and makes the biggest U.S. nuclear
reactor operator the most vocal industry supporter of stringent
EPA rules.
The EPA is coming under increased political and legal
pressure from companies and states seeking to delay or revise
several long-delayed rules to cut emissions of sulfur dioxide,
nitrogen oxide and mercury from power plants.
The rules have been lambasted by many big coal-burning U.S.
utilities and even a few Republican presidential candidates.
They have also fractured the U.S. power industry and made it
difficult to present a united front.
On one side of the issue are nuclear and wind operators
like Exelon NextEra Energy (NEE.N) and merchant firms like
Calpine (CPN.N) which uses cleaner natural gas to fire its
generators.
On the other side are coal-burning utilities who are
squarely in the cross hairs of the new EPA regulations.
While Exelon operates some coal plants, those operations
are dwarfed by coal fleets operated by utilities like American
Electric Power Co Inc (AEP.N), Southern Co (SO.N), and
Luminant, Texas' largest power generator.
"Merchant generators with a low pollution profile stand to
benefit from expensive regulations being imposed on other
market participants," said Paul Patterson, an analyst at
Glenrock Associates in New York.
Exelon shifted the environmental discussion in its latest
Exelon 2020 report, saying that well-functioning wholesale
power markets can help achieve cleaner air goals at a lower
cost.
"Markets are delivering more than cost savings and
reliability -- they are also delivering clean energy," John
Rowe, Exelon chairman, said in a release. "We believe that they
will continue to be the best mechanism for delivering clean,
reliable and affordable electricity."
Exelon said its analysis of the 13-state PJM wholesale
market -- the nation's largest -- compared a functioning
competitive market with what it called "more politically
popular" ideas, such as renewable energy subsidies.
"These options were shown to cost consumers up to an
additional $15 billion per year -- or four times the
lowest-cost approach -- while sometimes falling well short of
the nation's clean air standards," Exelon said.
Rowe has been touting the benefit of lower natural gas
prices, from plentiful new shale resources, in the transition
from reliance on dirty coal plants to cleaner gas-fired
plants.
"Properly designed competitive markets will ensure that the
energy supply is cleaned in the most effective manner," Rowe
said. "No new mandates or subsidies are needed so long as EPA
Clean Air Act regulations go into effect."
Earlier this month, the agency delayed a final rule, known
as the Utility MACT rule, which is opposed by 25 states, saying
it needed more time to review comments. [ID:nN1E79K1QM]
Sixteen states are challenging the EPA's January deadline
for implementation of the Cross State Air Pollution Rule.
[ID:nN1E79C1FN]
(Editing by Chris Baltimore and Jim Marshall)