Aug 28 Exelon Corp will halt efforts to
gain regulatory approval to build a new nuclear plant in
southeast Texas, the company said on Tuesday.
Chicago-based Exelon, the nation's largest nuclear operator,
said it notified the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission that it
will withdraw its application for an early site permit for land
near Victoria in southeast Texas.
"The action is in response to low natural gas prices and
economic and market conditions that have made construction of
new merchant nuclear power plants in competitive markets
uneconomical now and for the foreseeable future," said Charles
Pardee, Exelon Generation's chief operating officer.
In 2008, Exelon announced a plan to develop two new reactors
at the Victoria site.