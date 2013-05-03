May 3 Investigators from the U.S. agency that
regulates power markets have found a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co
manipulated trading in the California and Michigan
electricity markets, the New York Times reported, in what would
be the latest government crackdown on trading abuses in the
markets.
The newspaper said it reviewed a confidential, 70-page
government document that was sent to JPMorgan in March and that
also criticized Blythe Masters, the bank's current head of
global commodities and former chief financial officer.
JPMorgan denied their employees did anything wrong related
to the California and Michigan electricity trading.
The Times, citing the document, said investigators from the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) found JPMorgan
devised "manipulative schemes" that transformed "money-losing
power plants into powerful profit centers."
The document came after a months-long inquiry into the
bank's trading in power markets, one of several high-profile
FERC investigations since its enforcement powers were expanded
following the Enron scandal a decade ago.
In October, it proposed a record $470 million penalty on
Barclays PLC for trading activity in California.
The document also found Masters "falsely" denied under oath
whether she was aware of schemes carried out by a group of
energy traders in Houston, but did not elaborate, according to
The Times.
"We strongly dispute that Blythe Masters or any employee
lied or acted inappropriately in this matter. We intend to
vigorously defend the firm and the employees in this matter,"
JPMorgan spokeswoman Jennifer Zuccarelli told Reuters on Friday.
The newspaper said FERC gave JPMorgan until mid-May to
respond to the allegations.
The document appeared to be the strongest sign yet that FERC
staff is set to push ahead with a formal action on the trading
activity, which the Times said took place in 2010 and 2011.
In November, FERC imposed a temporary ban on JPMorgan's
physical power trading for failing to disclose information to
the FERC and the California ISO, the operator of the state's
power grid, in a market manipulation investigation.
The ban prevented the bank from trading power at market-
based rates for six months starting April 1.
FERC Commissioner Cheryl LaFleur dissented in that November
vote, saying the agency should include penalties for any failure
to disclose information as part of the market manipulation case
if the agency decided to pursue that case.
FERC officials were not immediately available for comment.
BARCLAYS DENIAL
In order to pursue a penalty or disgorgement of profits,
FERC staff typically issues a public show-cause order, which has
not yet occurred in the JPMorgan case.
In October 2012, FERC issued a show-cause order to a unit of
Barclays Plc that alleged traders at the British bank
manipulated the California power market from late 2006 to 2008.
Barclays has disputed the FERC allegations and said it will
defend itself in court if FERC issues a final order seeking to
impose the fine. To date, FERC has not issued a final order.
In September 2012, FERC issued a show cause order against a
unit of Deutsche Bank that alleged the German bank
manipulated the California power market from January to March
2010. After first denying its traders did anything wrong,
Deutsche settled the case in January for $1.7 million.
In the course of an investigation, FERC staff develops its
case, deposing witnesses, issuing interrogatories, sending out
data requests and collecting a record, according to Susan Court,
a former senior lawyer at FERC now at SJC Energy Consultants LLC
in Arlington, Virginia.
If the staff thinks there is wrongdoing, Court said, they
put together a memorandum that documents their case and give it
to the would-be defendant for a response.