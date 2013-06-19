June 19 Power companies added 3,400 megawatts of
mostly natural gas and coal-fired generating capacity in the
United States during the month of May, federal energy regulators
said in a report.
That is enough generation to supply power to more than 3
million U.S. homes.
The biggest units added were LS Power Group's 925-MW Sandy
Creek coal-fired unit in Texas, Mitsubishi Corp's
850-MW Sentinel natural gas-fired unit in California and NRG
Energy Inc's 828-MW gas-fired Marsh Landing plant in
California.
In a report, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC) said the power from Sandy Creek is sold to Brazos
Electric Power Cooperative, Lower Colorado River Authority and
Brazos Sandy Creek Electric Cooperative under long-term
contracts.
FERC said the power from Sentinel is sold to Edison
International's Southern California Edison (SCE) unit
and the power from Marsh Landing is sold to PG&E Corp
under long-term contracts.
In addition, FERC said Edison International's 500-MW Walnut
Creek gas-fired unit is on line and the power is sold to SCE
under a long term contract, and Xcel Energy Inc's 180-MW
gas-fried unit at the Jones plant in Texas.
With these additions, FERC said the nation now has 1,162
gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity with 43 percent from
natural gas, 29 percent coal and 9 percent nuclear.
FERC also said the installed capacity of nation's renewables
like water, wind and solar is about 179 GW or about 15 percent
of the total.