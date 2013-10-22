Oct 22 U.S. power company FirstEnergy Corp said it will install two new steam generators in the 894-megawatt Davis-Besse nuclear power plant in Ohio during the plant's spring 2014 refueling outage.

FirstEnergy, of Akron, Ohio, said on Monday the new generators had been safely delivered to the plant.

Steam generators use hot water from the reactor to produce the steam used to turn the turbines and generate electricity.

Although most nuclear operators replace the steam generators in their pressurized water reactors without a problem, a couple of botched replacement jobs led to the recent retirement of Duke Energy Corp's Crystal River reactor in Florida and Edison International's San Onofre reactors in California.

FirstEnergy is replacing the steam generators as part of its plan to extend the life of the plant. The company filed with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 2010 to extend the reactor's original 40-year operating license for 20 years. The plant's current license expires in April 2017.

Babcock and Wilcox Co Inc started manufacturing FirstEnergy's new steam generators in 2009 at its facility in Cambridge, Ontario.

Each steam generator measures 74 feet (22.6 meters) in height and 12 feet (3.7 meters) in diameter and weighs 470 tons (426 tonnes).