Oct 22 U.S. power company FirstEnergy Corp
said it will install two new steam generators in the
894-megawatt Davis-Besse nuclear power plant in Ohio during the
plant's spring 2014 refueling outage.
FirstEnergy, of Akron, Ohio, said on Monday the new
generators had been safely delivered to the plant.
Steam generators use hot water from the reactor to produce
the steam used to turn the turbines and generate electricity.
Although most nuclear operators replace the steam generators
in their pressurized water reactors without a problem, a couple
of botched replacement jobs led to the recent retirement of Duke
Energy Corp's Crystal River reactor in Florida and
Edison International's San Onofre reactors in
California.
FirstEnergy is replacing the steam generators as part of its
plan to extend the life of the plant. The company filed with the
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 2010 to extend the
reactor's original 40-year operating license for 20 years. The
plant's current license expires in April 2017.
Babcock and Wilcox Co Inc started manufacturing
FirstEnergy's new steam generators in 2009 at its facility in
Cambridge, Ontario.
Each steam generator measures 74 feet (22.6 meters) in
height and 12 feet (3.7 meters) in diameter and weighs 470 tons
(426 tonnes).