Nov 4 U.S. federal energy regulators have
approved U.S. power company FirstEnergy Corp's sale of
hydropower facilities in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West
Virginia to a unit of privately held LS Power.
Together, the hydro projects can generate about 526
megawatts, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
said in an order on Friday.
The biggest plant is the 451-MW Seneca pumped storage
project in northwestern Pennsylvania.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
FirstEnergy said it agreed to sell the plants to LS Power in
August as part of its plan to sell non-core unregulated plants.
FirstEnergy filed with federal regulators to sell the plants
in September and has said it hopes to close the deal by the end
of the year.