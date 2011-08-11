NEW YORK Aug 11 U.S. energy company FirstEnergy (FE.N) will hold an auction on Oct. 25 to secure power from June 2012 through May 2014 for its Ohio customers who choose not to buy power from an alternative supplier.

In a release Wednesday, Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy said CRA International (CRAI.O), a Boston-based consulting firm, would conduct the auction pursuant to the utility's state-approved power purchase plan, known as the Electric Security Plan (ESP).

FirstEnergy is seeking to procure about 11,500 megawatts of peak load and 13,000 MW of peak load capacity, company spokesman Mark Durbin told Reuters Thursday.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes in Ohio, where FirstEnergy serves about 2 million customers.

The average retail cost of power in Ohio is about 9 cents per kilowatt hour, versus a national average of about 9.8 cents, according to federal energy data from April 2011.

Under the plan, the auctions procure service for a 36-month period from June 1, 2011 through May 31, 2014.

The first two auctions took place in October 2010 and January 2011. The next two auctions, scheduled for Oct. 25, 2011, and Jan. 2012, will be for the 24-month delivery period June 2012 through May 2014. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)