June 24 The U.S. subsidiary of French energy
firm GDF Suez SA has been under investigation by the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in recent months over
its trading activity in the Texas power market, according to
trade publication Energy Risk.
Officials at both GDF Suez and the CFTC were not immediately
available to comment.
The probe has been underway since at least late 2013, led by
attorneys from the CFTC's Chicago office, according to Energy
Risk, which cited people familiar with the situation.
As part of the inquiry, the CFTC has been conducting
depositions with managers at Houston-based GDF Suez Energy North
America, according to the article.
Energy Risk said the CFTC investigation revolves around GDF
Suez's bidding activities in the Texas electricity market, run
by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. GDF Suez owns
natural gas- and coal-fired power plants in Texas with
generation capacity totaling roughly 4,000 megawatts, the
article said.
